Cricket- 'India not winning ICC events is not completely Virat Kohli’s fault': Kamran Akmal

Skipper Virat Kohli has been regarded as the best Test captain for India. The prolific skipper has led the Men in Blue in some monumental wins. Kohli is India's most-capped Test captain (61) and has led the team to 33 wins in the longest format.

ALSO READ: Cricket: 'The Sri Lanka tour is crucial for youngsters', says Rahul Dravid

However, the loss against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final has fueled speculations over Kohli's captaincy. However, former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal backed the Indian skipper and called him a 'fantastic captain'.

“Virat Kohli is a big player and a fantastic captain. He is aggressive and very emotional. Any captain who has come in has only taken Indian cricket forward. It started with Sourav Ganguly, then Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni took over. Yes, everyone has complained that Virat Kohli hasn’t won any ICC trophy. But, apart from that, he has won almost everything. India have won so many series’ under Virat Kohli," Akmal said during a discussion on ‘My Master Cricket Coach’ YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Cricket- 'It was not an easy decision': Sourav Ganguly on shifting T20 World Cup to UAE

“He has been a bit unlucky, but I have no doubt over his captaincy credentials. He is a great captain and match-winner,” he added.

He went on to add that India not winning ICC events is not completely Kohli's fault.

“It (India not winning ICC events) is not completely Virat Kohli’s fault. What is the guarantee that another captain can come in and win India an ICC trophy? As a team, they have to analyze why they are not winning the big events. They reach the last stages but fail at the final hurdle. It will be unfair to blame only Virat Kohli. According to me, as long as he feels that he can do the job, he should continue,” said Akmal.