/ICC to expand Women's ODI World Cup in 2029 to 10 teams, says 'keen to build on the success'

The Women’s ODI World Cup is set for an expansion after a grand success in the recently concluded tournament, as announced by the apex body, the International Cricket Council (ICC). Like the men’s format previously in use for the ODI World Cup, the Women’s World Cup will now have 10 teams, although the format is not yet confirmed. Similarly, the Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in 2026, will have an expansion with 12 teams set to feature.

ICC reveals plans for expansion

"Nearly 300,000 fans watched the event in stadia, breaking the record for tournament attendance for any women's Cricket event," the ICC release said. "The tournament also witnessed viewership growth and new records being set for on-screen audiences across the world, with nearly 500 million viewers in India."

The ICC board also ratified the appointment of a number of members of the ICC Women's Cricket Committee, namely Ashley De Silva, Mithali Raj, Amol Muzumdar, Ben Sawyer, Charlotte Edwards, and Sala Stella Siale-Vaea.

The recently held Women’s ODI World Cup was a huge success as India won the tournament. The tournament’s success was mainly driven thorough on-field audience, online viewers and other key components.

With the latest expansion, the Women’s ODI World Cup will now feature 48 matches instead of the 31 matches that were played in the 2025 edition. The format is predicted to be similar to that of the men’s ODI World Cup that was used in the 2019 and 2023 editions. This will mean, if confirmed, that each team will play every other opponent once in a round-robin format. The top four teams based on points will then qualify for the semis before the winners meet in the final.

Talks have also begun on cricket's inclusion in the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, Australia. Sanjog Gupta, the ICC CEO, is believed to have told members at the meeting that he held "meaningful discussions with Brisbane 2032 for cricket's inclusion in their program.