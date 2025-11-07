/FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun Erigaisi and Harikrishna shine; Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa play out draw with black pieces

In the opening game of Round 3 at the 2025 FIDE World Cup on Friday (November 7), Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna showed exceptional play with the white pieces. Arjun, India's highest-rated player, outplayed Uzbekistan's Shamsiddin Vokhidov in just 30 moves. Meanwhile, Harikrishna displayed his deep preparation and strategic mastery, defeating Belgium’s GM Daniel Dardha in only 25 moves to put both players in a strong position to reach the fourth round.

Ten Indian players made it to the third round of the prestigious tournament, with 206 competitors from 82 countries fighting for the Viswanathan Anand Cup. Erigaisi and Harikrishna, in particular, have shown why they are among the favorites to win the title.

Arjun, who had already triumphed in the second round after receiving a bye in the first, remained calm throughout his game. His only real pause came late in the match when he was looking for the most efficient way to seal his victory, ensuring a perfect 3-0 record so far.

Harikrishna, who was the first to win in Round 3, caught his opponent off guard with a fresh approach in the Sicilian Classical opening. He forced Dardha into a resignation after a series of sharp tactics. "I had prepared something new for this game. Though I had some assistance in my preparation, I couldn’t recall every detail. But there were some key tactical moments that my opponent missed. He didn’t realize the danger he was in," Harikrishna was quoted as saying after the match. Other Indian players, including World Champion Gukesh D, R Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi, all played to draws with the black pieces.

Indian Results (Round 3, Game 1)