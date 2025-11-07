/'When game is going fast, just...': India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur reveals what Sachin Tendulkar told her a night before the World Cup final

India's women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur shared an emotional insight into the team’s journey to victory in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup. Ahead of the final, the team received a morale-boosting call from none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who offered them invaluable advice. Tendulkar spoke to the players the night before the big game. He encouraged them to maintain their composure and balance under pressure. “Sachin sir told us to keep our calm, especially when the match speeds up. Slow it down, and control the pace. If you rush, there’s a greater risk of making mistakes,” Harmanpreet recalled.

This advice, which resonated deeply with the team, was pivotal as India went on to defeat South Africa by 52 runs in the final, clinching the World Cup at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Harmanpreet also reflected on how her personal journey had intertwined with the team’s historic achievement. “It still feels unreal. We keep saying ‘world champion’ to each other, but it’s a surreal feeling. My parents were there, and I’ve dreamed of this moment since childhood. For them to witness it made it even more special."

As the team lifted the trophy, Harmanpreet felt a mixture of pride and disbelief. “It’s hard to process this right now. Maybe in a few months, we’ll truly understand the significance of what we’ve done. It feels like a dream.” Harmanpreet also spoke about the emotional significance of sharing the moment with India’s cricketing icons, particularly Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Both had been instrumental in the team’s near-successes in the 2005 and 2017 World Cups, and their presence in the stadium, even in commentary roles, was symbolic. "After the 2022 World Cup, we were heartbroken. It felt like we had failed Mithali di and Jhulan di. But we promised ourselves that if we ever won again, they would be there to witness it. And to see them hold the trophy with us was deeply meaningful," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying.