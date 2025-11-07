/2026 World Cup qualifiers: Thomas Tuchel recalls Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden to national squad. Check full team list here

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden were Friday recalled by England for the team's final two World Cup qualifiers after what manager Thomas Tuchel described as "immense performances" for their clubs. England, who secured qualification for next year's tournament with two matches to spare, host Serbia at Wembley next Thursday and face Albania away three days later. Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham was left out of Tuchel's squad for games in October, when the 22-year-old had just returned from shoulder surgery.

Manchester City forward Phil Foden, who scored two goals in his club's 4-1 Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, has not played for England since March.

"I think the contribution of both of them to their clubs lately was immense," Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

"They play regularly, of course, they play a big part and a big role in the success of Real and City's matches lately.

"They score regularly decisive goals, so we're delighted that they're in shape, in form and back with us."

Tuchel said last month that Bellingham's high-profile omission from his squad for the Group K fixtures against Wales and Latvia was due to his "lack of rhythm" and was nothing personal.

The German said in August he had apologised to the midfielder after "unintentionally" describing his on-pitch behaviour as "repulsive".

"He is still young, if you look at his career it feels sometimes he's 26, 28, but he's still a very young player and he has our full support," the England boss said on Friday.

"We want to provide a stable environment for him, that he can show the level of performance that helps us to be a better team."

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is the most eye-catching new inclusion in the 25-man squad, with Nico O'Reilly and Jarell Quansah the other uncapped players involved.

There are recalls for Adam Wharton and Nick Pope while Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Myles Lewis-Skelly, James Trafford and Ollie Watkins have dropped out.

Tuchel opted against recalling midfielder Jack Grealish, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, while Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also misses out.

Euro 2024 runners-up England sealed their place at year's World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States last month witha 5-0 victory over Latvia in Riga.