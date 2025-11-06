/Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025, check which Indian tops the list

From Varun Chakaravarthy to Akeal Hosein, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025. This list also includes Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga and Adil Rashid
India star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy tops the chart of latest ICC T20I bowling rankings with 799 points. So far, in 27 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has taken 44 wickets at a bowling average of 15.45. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.
In the latest ICC T20I rankings, West Indies' Akeal Hosein is placed at the second position with 726 points. Hosein in his T20I career has played 85 matches and has taken 83 wickets at a bowling average of 25.26. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls and a single five-wicket haul.
Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, is placed third on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 701 points. In his T20I career, Rashid has played 108 matches and took 182 wickets at a bowling average of 13.69.
The star Sri Lankan all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, features next on this list. Currently, Hasaranga with 687 points is placed on fourth position in the latest T20I rankings. In his T20I career, he has played 85 matches and took 139 wickets at a bowling average of 15.64.
England's Adil Rashid is placed fifth on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 686 points. In T20Is, Rashid has played 134 matches and took 145 wickets at a bowling economy of 7.48. His tally also includes 4 four-wicket hauls.