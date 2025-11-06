LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025, check which Indian tops the list

Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025, check which Indian tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 06, 2025, 11:13 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 11:13 IST

From Varun Chakaravarthy to Akeal Hosein, here's a look at the top five bowlers in latest ICC T20I rankings 2025. This list also includes Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga and Adil Rashid

Varun Chakaravarthy (India) - 799 points
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Varun Chakaravarthy (India) - 799 points

India star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy tops the chart of latest ICC T20I bowling rankings with 799 points. So far, in 27 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has taken 44 wickets at a bowling average of 15.45. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.

Akeal Hosein (West Indies) - 726 points
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies) - 726 points

In the latest ICC T20I rankings, West Indies' Akeal Hosein is placed at the second position with 726 points. Hosein in his T20I career has played 85 matches and has taken 83 wickets at a bowling average of 25.26. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls and a single five-wicket haul.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 701 points
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 701 points

Rashid Khan, known for his mystery spin bowling, is placed third on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 701 points. In his T20I career, Rashid has played 108 matches and took 182 wickets at a bowling average of 13.69.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 687 points
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 687 points

The star Sri Lankan all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, features next on this list. Currently, Hasaranga with 687 points is placed on fourth position in the latest T20I rankings. In his T20I career, he has played 85 matches and took 139 wickets at a bowling average of 15.64.

Adil Rashid (England) - 686 points
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Adil Rashid (England) - 686 points

England's Adil Rashid is placed fifth on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 686 points. In T20Is, Rashid has played 134 matches and took 145 wickets at a bowling economy of 7.48. His tally also includes 4 four-wicket hauls.

Trending Photo

Golden disaster: 5 biggest Gold price crashes that shook global markets
5

Golden disaster: 5 biggest Gold price crashes that shook global markets

US election results 2025: Democrats sweep in 5 key races across 5 states, check the winners list here
5

US election results 2025: Democrats sweep in 5 key races across 5 states, check the winners list here

5 players with most catches in IND vs AUS T20Is: Kohli tops, check the others
5

5 players with most catches in IND vs AUS T20Is: Kohli tops, check the others

Happy Birthday Emma Stone: La La Land, Easy A, Poor Things- 6 best movies of the actress to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT
7

Happy Birthday Emma Stone: La La Land, Easy A, Poor Things- 6 best movies of the actress to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, surprisingly no Indian on list
5

Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, surprisingly no Indian on list