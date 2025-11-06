/Meet top 5 batters with most sixes in India vs Australia T20Is, check who tops the list

From Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters with most sixes in India vs Australia T20Is. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shane Watson
The star Australian middle-order batter, Glenn Maxwell, tops the list of batters with most sixes in India vs Australia T20Is. In 23 matches against India, Maxwell has scored 574 runs at an average of 31.88. His tally also includes 38 sixes and counting.
The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, is next on this with 29 sixes in 23 T20I matches against Australia. His tally also includes four half-centuries.
The former Indian star, Virat Kohli, features third on this list. In 23 T20I matches against Australia, Kohli scored 794 runs at an average of 49.62. His tally also includes 26 sixes.
India's current T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is fourth on this list with 25 sixes and counting in 13 T20I matches against Australia. His tally also includes two half-centuries.
Australian legend Shane Watson also features on this list with 20 sixes in eight T20I matches against India. His tally also includes two half-centuries and a century.