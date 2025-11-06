LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters with most sixes in India vs Australia T20Is, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 06, 2025, 15:58 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 15:58 IST

From Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five batters with most sixes in India vs Australia T20Is. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shane Watson

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 38 sixes
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 38 sixes

The star Australian middle-order batter, Glenn Maxwell, tops the list of batters with most sixes in India vs Australia T20Is. In 23 matches against India, Maxwell has scored 574 runs at an average of 31.88. His tally also includes 38 sixes and counting.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 29 sixes
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 29 sixes

The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, is next on this with 29 sixes in 23 T20I matches against Australia. His tally also includes four half-centuries.

Virat Kohli (India) - 26 sixes
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 26 sixes

The former Indian star, Virat Kohli, features third on this list. In 23 T20I matches against Australia, Kohli scored 794 runs at an average of 49.62. His tally also includes 26 sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 25 sixes
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 25 sixes

India's current T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is fourth on this list with 25 sixes and counting in 13 T20I matches against Australia. His tally also includes two half-centuries.

Shane Watson (Australia) - 20 sixes
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shane Watson (Australia) - 20 sixes

Australian legend Shane Watson also features on this list with 20 sixes in eight T20I matches against India. His tally also includes two half-centuries and a century.

