/Dinesh Karthik joins London Spirit as batting coach and mentor after successful IPL stint with RCB

Former India wicketkeeper and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach Dinesh Karthik has officially joined The Hundred outfit London Spirit. In an official announcement made on Tuesday (Dec 10), Karthik will take over as the mentor as well as the batting coach of the side for The Hundred 2026 season. Karthik is currently employed by RCB as well, with whom he won their maiden IPL title in June.

London Spirit confirm DK appointment

"It's a pleasure to welcome DK to London Spirit," Spirit director of cricket Mo Bobat said in a statement. "He is a truly original thinker in our game and his vast experience in short-format and franchise cricket will be invaluable to us. He's also great fun to work with and brings an infectious energy and enthusiasm to everything he does.

"The signing of another elite individual with significant stature in the game demonstrates our ambition, and the importance we place on ensuring that our players receive the best possible support."

Karthik has enjoyed a successful stint as a coach and is often seen on commentary duties during ICC events and India’s series. His latest stint with the London Spirit will be the first time he takes a role abroad, with all his previous roles being in India. He remains one of the most successful players in IPL history and developed a reputation as a pitch-hitter in the latter stages of his career. Until 2024, he played in every season of the IPL before calling time on an illustrious career.

Despite retiring from the IPL, Karthik is still technically active and is currently representing Sharjah Warriorz in the UAE's ILT20.

"What an exciting time to be joining London Spirit," Karthik said on his appointment. "When I heard about the plans and the ambitions of Mo, MCC, and the Tech Titans, I was really enthusiastic to join. To spend the English summer working at Lord's is truly a dream come true. It is the ground where I made my debut for India, and I played my last Test match - Lord's is very close to my heart.

"I can't wait to see the squad come together and to work with some exceptional cricketers next year."