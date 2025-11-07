/After Asia Cup 2025, India avoid handshake with Pakistan again during Hong Kong Sixes clash

India once again got the better of Pakistan, this time in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 clash on Friday (Nov 7), but what made headlines wasn’t just the close result it was the absence of handshakes between the two teams after the match. The same thing had happened during the Men’s Asia Cup and the Women’s World Cup earlier this year and now the trend seems to have continued.

India defeated Pakistan by two runs via the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method after rain interrupted play. India, led by Dinesh Karthik, posted 86/4 in six overs with Robin Uthappa smashing 28 runs off just 11 balls, including two fours and three sixes. Pakistan were 41/1 in the third over when rain stopped play, and the DLS equation went in India’s favour, giving them another win over their arch-rivals.

But once the match ended, there were no scenes of players shaking hands or exchanging smiles. As per reports, both teams stayed in their respective areas, following the same stand taken during the Asia Cup 2025. A source close to the Indian camp told the media, “There was no chance of a handshake; we are following what was decided during the Asia Cup.”

This move comes amid ongoing political tension between the two nations. The Asia Cup earlier this year had also seen the Indian players avoid post-match handshakes with Pakistan’s squad following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. India had faced Pakistan three times in that tournament, winning on all occasions, and each time, there were no handshakes.

That incident led to the Pakistan Cricket Board filing complaints with the ICC, claiming the Indian team and match officials violated the spirit of the game. Later, players including Haris Rauf, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah were fined for their conduct during that series.