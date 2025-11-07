/'My bowling is ready, even if my ..': Mark Wood eyes Ashes comeback after six-month layoff

English pacer Mark Wood is all set to make his long-awaited return to bowling after spending six months recovering from knee surgery. The England fast bowler said he feels excited to be back in rhythm and aims to be “as fresh as I can be” for the first Ashes Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium in two weeks. Wood, known for his express pace, played in the 2021–22 Ashes, where he took 17 wickets, including a career-best 6 for 37 in Hobart. However, he missed the Perth Test back then due to COVID-19 restrictions. This time, he’s eager to bowl again on one of the fastest pitches in Australia.

“It was rapid,” Wood said, recalling his experience of bowling in Perth during England’s 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. “My back might not be looking forward to it, but my bowling definitely is.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

England are banking on Wood’s pace, often above 150 km/h as part of their strategy to challenge Australia. When asked if there’s a backup plan in case the all-out pace plan fails, Wood joked, “Maybe bowl slower at 130 km/h? But that’s not in our nature. We always give 100 per cent, and we’ll do the same here.”

Though Wood has been training hard, he admitted he’s not yet at full speed. England’s warm-up match against the Lions next week will help him test his match fitness. “I’ve been increasing the intensity bit by bit,” he said. “The practice game will help me push it more before the first Test.”

England’s preparation has been lighter than usual, but Wood isn’t worried. He pointed to their win over India in Hyderabad as proof they can perform without many warm-up games. “I’d rather go in fresh than tired,” he said confidently.

After months of training indoors in cold, damp conditions back home, Wood is glad to finally be bowling outdoors again. “It was boring bowling alone. Now, being in Australia, it feels real. The excitement is building.”