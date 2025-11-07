/WION Exclusive | Pratika Rawal finally gets her World Cup medal after India’s historic triumph

India created history by winning their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs on Sunday (Nov 2). The victory marked a golden chapter in Indian Women's cricket and inspired a new generation of young girls to dream big. The celebrations that followed were filled with tears, laughter and pride, but amid all the joy, one question echoed among fans: where was star Indian batter Pratika Rawal’s medal?

The young Indian opener, who had played a key role in India’s early matches, was ruled out of the semi-final and final after suffering an injury match against Bangladesh. While her teammates stood on the podium receiving their medals, Pratika was there without a medal. Across social media, fans voiced their support, insisting she too deserved to be honoured for her contribution to the campaign - the fourth highest runs (308) in the tournament overall and the second highest for India behind Smriti Mandhana (434).

Days later, during India’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pictures of Pratika wearing a medal began circulating online, sparking curiosity and relief. Did she finally receive her medal?

In an exclusive conversation with WION Sports Correspondent Athira Sasidharan, Pratika revealed the answer with a smile. When asked about the medal, she said, “Yes, I do have my own medal now. Our team manager called to tell me that ICC Chairman Jay Shah sir had arranged it for me. When I opened the box and saw it, I was filled with emotions I can’t even describe.” Watch full interview below: