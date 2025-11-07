LOGIN
From Laura Wolvaardt to Meg Lanning: 5 shocking WPL releases of overseas players

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 07, 2025, 13:27 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 13:27 IST

Ahead of the WPL auction, WPL franchises have released some shocking foreign players, let's glance at them

Amelia Kerr
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr’s release was a major WPL surprise. Known for her sharp leg-spin and steady batting, she’s been a key all-rounder for New Zealand and in leagues worldwide, offering balance and match-winning versatility.

Sophie Devine
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine’s WPL exit shocked many. A powerful striker and skilled medium pacer, Devine has led New Zealand with authority, bringing explosive starts and crucial breakthroughs in both international cricket and league tournaments.

Meg Lanning
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning’s unexpected release drew attention across the cricket world. A proven leader and world-class batter, her strong record in major finals and calm presence make her one of the most respected figures in women’s cricket.

Laura Wolvaardt
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt’s release raised eyebrows among fans. The South African opener is renowned for her elegant stroke play, solid technique, and ability to anchor innings , qualities that have contributed to her success across global leagues.

Alyssa Healy
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy’s name missing from the WPL roster surprised many. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter is known for her fearless stroke play and quick glovework, setting the tone at the top in many championship-winning sides.

