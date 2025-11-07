/From Laura Wolvaardt to Meg Lanning: 5 shocking WPL releases of overseas players

Ahead of the WPL auction, WPL franchises have released some shocking foreign players, let's glance at them
Amelia Kerr’s release was a major WPL surprise. Known for her sharp leg-spin and steady batting, she’s been a key all-rounder for New Zealand and in leagues worldwide, offering balance and match-winning versatility.
Sophie Devine’s WPL exit shocked many. A powerful striker and skilled medium pacer, Devine has led New Zealand with authority, bringing explosive starts and crucial breakthroughs in both international cricket and league tournaments.
Meg Lanning’s unexpected release drew attention across the cricket world. A proven leader and world-class batter, her strong record in major finals and calm presence make her one of the most respected figures in women’s cricket.
Laura Wolvaardt’s release raised eyebrows among fans. The South African opener is renowned for her elegant stroke play, solid technique, and ability to anchor innings , qualities that have contributed to her success across global leagues.
Alyssa Healy’s name missing from the WPL roster surprised many. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter is known for her fearless stroke play and quick glovework, setting the tone at the top in many championship-winning sides.