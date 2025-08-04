/From Dinesh Karthik to Ajinkya Rahane: 5 cricketers who played for most IPL teams, check who tops the list

From Dinesh Karthik to Ajinkya Rahane, here's a look at the top five cricketers who played for the most IPL teams.
The former Australian captain, Aaron Finch, tops the list of cricketers who featured for the most IPL teams. He played for a record nine IPL teams, including - DD, GL, PBKS, KKR, MI, PWI, RR, RCB and SRH.
Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat features next on this list. So far, he has represented eight IPL teams, including DD, KKR, LSG, MI, RR, RPSG, RCB and SRH.
The former Indian keeper-batter, Dinesh Karthik, is third on this list. During his IPL career, he played for six teams, including DD, GL, PBKS/KXIP, MI, KKR and RCB.
Robin Uthappa, who wrapped up his IPL career with CSK, comes next on this list, having featured for six IPL teams, including KKR, CSK, MI, RR, PWI and RCB.
Ajinkya Rahane, who led Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, also features on this list. So far, he has represented six IPL teams, including DC/DD, CSK, KKR, MI, RR and RPSG.