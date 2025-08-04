LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Dinesh Karthik to Ajinkya Rahane: 5 cricketers who played for most IPL teams, check who tops the list

From Dinesh Karthik to Ajinkya Rahane: 5 cricketers who played for most IPL teams, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 20:17 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 20:17 IST

From Dinesh Karthik to Ajinkya Rahane, here's a look at the top five cricketers who played for the most IPL teams. 

Aaron Finch - 9 teams
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Aaron Finch - 9 teams

The former Australian captain, Aaron Finch, tops the list of cricketers who featured for the most IPL teams. He played for a record nine IPL teams, including - DD, GL, PBKS, KKR, MI, PWI, RR, RCB and SRH.

Jaydev Unadkat - 8 teams
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Jaydev Unadkat - 8 teams

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat features next on this list. So far, he has represented eight IPL teams, including DD, KKR, LSG, MI, RR, RPSG, RCB and SRH.

Dinesh Karthik - 6 teams
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Dinesh Karthik - 6 teams

The former Indian keeper-batter, Dinesh Karthik, is third on this list. During his IPL career, he played for six teams, including DD, GL, PBKS/KXIP, MI, KKR and RCB.

Robin Uthappa - 6 teams
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Robin Uthappa - 6 teams

Robin Uthappa, who wrapped up his IPL career with CSK, comes next on this list, having featured for six IPL teams, including KKR, CSK, MI, RR, PWI and RCB.

Ajinkya Rahane - 6 teams
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ajinkya Rahane - 6 teams

Ajinkya Rahane, who led Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, also features on this list. So far, he has represented six IPL teams, including DC/DD, CSK, KKR, MI, RR and RPSG.

Trending Photo

From Dinesh Karthik to Ajinkya Rahane: 5 cricketers who played for most IPL teams, check who tops the list
5

From Dinesh Karthik to Ajinkya Rahane: 5 cricketers who played for most IPL teams, check who tops the list

From Chengdu J-20 to F-22 Raptor: 5 fifth-generation fighter aircrafts in the world
5

From Chengdu J-20 to F-22 Raptor: 5 fifth-generation fighter aircrafts in the world

Birthday special: Top 10 blockbuster movies of Kajol you can't miss: From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Tanhaji
11

Birthday special: Top 10 blockbuster movies of Kajol you can't miss: From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Tanhaji

Countries where Indians can travel visa‑free in 2025: Check top list inside
8

Countries where Indians can travel visa‑free in 2025: Check top list inside

From Dubai to Doha: 10 airports that offer the best shopping experience in the world
11

From Dubai to Doha: 10 airports that offer the best shopping experience in the world