/From Ravindra Jadeja to Hardik Pandya, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs without a hundred

From Ravindra Jadeja to Hardik Pandya, here is a look at five Indian batters with most ODI runs without a hundred. The list also has mentions of Dinesh Karthik, Irfan Pathan and Nayan Mongia having failed to score a single hundred in their career.
Ravindra Jadeja, known for his batting and bowling exploits, is top of the chart with 2806 runs in 204 ODI matches. His best ODI score is 87 runs, which came against England in September 2014.
Hardik Pandya is next on the list, having gone without a century in 94 matches for India in ODIs. In total has scored 1904 runs with a best of unbeaten 92 against Australia in December 2020 in Canberra.
Dinesh Karthik, having graced the game for more than a decade, scored 1752 runs in 94 matches. Karthik’s best score of 79 came against South Africa in February 2010, the same match in which Sachin Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 200.
Irfan Pathan was an established bowling all-rounder in the Indian side during mid mid-2000s. He scored 1544 runs in 120 matches for India with a best of 83 against Sri Lanka in 2005 when Greg Chappell was the coach.
Nayan Mongia, a former wicketkeeper-batter, scored 1272 runs in 140 matches for India and was a consistent feature in the late 1990s. His best score of 69 came against Pakistan in Sharjah in April 1996.