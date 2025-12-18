/Ashes: Pat Cummins sends Joe Root packing in Adelaide Test, dismisses English batter for record 12th time

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins yet again got the better of England’s Joe Root in the third Ashes Test on Thursday (Dec 18) as he continued his impressive form. Playing at the Adelaide Oval, England batter Root had another torrid outing against Cummins, falling prey to the speedster for a record 12th time. This also means Cummins has now dismissed the former English captain more times in the red-ball format than any other bowler.