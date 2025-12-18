Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Ashes: Pat Cummins sends Joe Root packing in Adelaide Test, dismisses English batter for record 12th time

Published: Dec 18, 2025, 11:00 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 11:00 IST
Ashes: Pat Cummins sends Joe Root packing in Adelaide Test, dismisses English batter for record 12th time

Story highlights

Playing at the Adelaide Oval, England batter Joe Root had another torrid outing against Pat Cummins, falling prey to the speedster for a record 12th time. 

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins yet again got the better of England’s Joe Root in the third Ashes Test on Thursday (Dec 18) as he continued his impressive form. Playing at the Adelaide Oval, England batter Root had another torrid outing against Cummins, falling prey to the speedster for a record 12th time. This also means Cummins has now dismissed the former English captain more times in the red-ball format than any other bowler.

Bowlers dismissing Joe Root most often in Tests

12 - Pat Cummins

11 - Mitchell Starc

11 - Jasprit Bumrah

10 - Josh Hazlewood

9 - Ravindra Jadeja

About the Author

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports.

