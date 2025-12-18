/Ashes: Nathan Lyon surpasses Glenn McGrath for most Test wickets, goes second behind Shane Warne on Aussie chart

Australia’s Nathan Lyon added another feather to his hat on Thursday (Dec 18) as he became the second-highest wicket-taker for the national side in the Test format. Playing against England in the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval, Lyon surpassed Glenn McGrath with his wicket numbers 563 and 564 in the same over of his spell in the opening session of Day 2. Lyon’s achievement also means he only trails great Shane Warne for the most wickets by an Aussie bowler in the red-ball format.

Lyon, who came into the third Test sitting just one wicket behind the Aussie great, scalped Ollie Pope on the third ball of the 10th over before getting the better of Ben Duckett on the final ball of the same over. This meant he surpassed McGrath for most wickets in the red-ball format, taking 141 matches and 261 innings. On the other hand, the former pacer needed 124 matches and 243 innings to register the feat.

Lyon also sits sixth on the list of bowlers with the most Test wickets and is currently the bowler with the most active Test wickets. In terms of spinners, Lyon ranks fourth for most Test wickets with Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble sitting above him.

Most wickets in Test cricket

800 - Muthiah Muralidaran

708 - Shane Warne

704 - James Anderson

619 - Anil Kumble

604 - Stuart Broad

564* - Nathan Lyon

563 - Glenn McGrath

What has happened so far in Adelaide Test?

At the time of writing, England were 155/5 with Ben Stokes (24) and Jamie Smith (22) in the middle for the visitors. England lost key wickets of Duckett (29), Zak Crawley (9), Ollie Pope (3), Joe Root (19) and Harry Brook (45). The visitors were narrowed down to 71/4 at one stage before a small recovery structured their way to a score above 100.