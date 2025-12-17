/Ashes 2025-26: Here's why Australia's Steve Smith is not playing in the Adelaide Test

Australia’s vice-captain Steve Smith was sensationally ruled out of the third Ashes Test on the morning as he left the Adelaide Oval even before the toss took place. Scheduled to start on Wednesday (Dec 17), the third Ashes Test saw the Aussie batter miss out due to the recurrence of inner ear issues. With him skipping the match, veteran batter Usman Khawaja has been recalled into the side and will likely bat at No.4.

Smith ruled out of Adelaide Test

"He came and gave it a crack this morning but didn't think he was going to get up for this one so he has headed off home," captain Pat Cummins said at the toss. "(We're) pretty lucky we got someone like Usman who can step right in."

Smith suffered nausea and dizziness symptoms leading into the third Test, forcing him to miss Monday's main training session. He was, however, not ruled out of the Adelaide Test and was in line for a fitness Test on the morning. He did give the fitness Test but was passed unfit and missed out altogether. With Smith missing out, Khawaja was given a reprieve and returned to the side. Smith is now expected to be fit for the fourth Test, which begins on Dec 26 in Melbourne.

What happened at toss?

On the morning of the Adelaide Test, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. Travis Head (10) and Jake Weatherald (18) were the opening batters, with Khawaja coming in at fourth. Australia lost two early wickets as both openers were dismissed before the 10th over. Although a small partnership took place between Marnus Labuschagne (19) and Usman Khawaja (82), Australia again lost their way before lunch with two quick wickets.

At the time of writing at Tea, Australia were 194/5 in 50 overs with Alex Carey (48) and Josh Inglis (5) in the middle.

Adelaide Test Playing XI

Australia XI: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue