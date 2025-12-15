/Ashes: Lyon has ‘nothing to prove to anyone’ as he aims to bounce back after Gabba omission

Nathan Lyon on Monday said he had nothing to prove after being surprisingly left out of the second Ashes Test, with the veteran Australia spinner expected to be recalled for the Adelaide encounter with England. The 38-year-old was not included for a pink-ball Test against the West Indies in July, marking his first omission while fit in 12 years. He played in the Ashes opener at Perth but was then overlooked for the day-night Test at the Gabba, where Australia again opted for an all-pace attack. Lyon at the time said that missing out was "absolutely filthy". But he will almost certainly be back for the third Test in Adelaide, starting Wednesday, with extreme heat expected and a dry wicket that will favour spin.

"I've played 140 Test matches. I feel like I don't have a point to prove to anyone," said Lyon ahead of a Test that could see Australia wrap up the five-match series. "I'm very clear on my role within this Australian cricket team. I love playing with everyone in that change room and love playing representing Australia.

"If I get that opportunity again, I'll keep doing that. My dream is to continue to play cricket for Australia.

"No one's got a given right to be selected," he added. "You've got to work your backside off to make sure that you put your hand up for selection and you earn that right."

Lyon nears McGrath's Test tally

Lyon needs two more wickets in Adelaide to surpass fellow Australian Glenn McGrath's 563 and move into sixth on the all-time list.

Australia are also set to welcome back skipper Pat Cummins, who missed the first two Tests with a lower back injury.

In a minor worry, Steve Smith, who captained the side in Perth and Brisbane, was unwell and skipped a net session on Monday. The main selection question for Australia is whether a fit-again Usman Khawaja reclaims his place as opener or the hosts persist with Travis Head alongside Jake Weatherald.