/Ashes: England make one change to playing XI for decisive Adelaide Test

England paceman Gus Atkinson was axed with Josh Tongue replacing him for the third Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide starting Wednesday as the tourists fight to stay alive in the series. It was England's only change, with off-spinner Will Jacks keeping his place ahead of Shoaib Bashir. Atkinson struggled in eight-wicket defeats at Perth and Brisbane, clobbered for 236 with just three wickets to show for it.

Tongue was named Monday for his seventh Test to complement a pace attack led by Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and skipper Ben Stokes.

Bashir was considered England's number one spinner leading into the tour, but he was overlooked in an all-pace attack for Perth, then Jacks got the nod in Brisbane. Jacks only bowled 11.3 overs at the Gabba, taking 1-34, but was composed with the bat, cracking a gritty 41 in the second innings in a 96-run stand with Stokes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Bondi Beach terror attack: Captain Cummins urge people to donate blood as Ashes rivals pay tribute to victims

England kept their same top seven, with the under-performing Ollie Pope fending off Jacob Bethell to retain his place at number three.

England team for third Ashes Test -

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue

Meanwhile, England trail (0-2) in this five-match Test series, having lost the first two Tests inside six days combined. The Adelaide Test is a make-or-break for them.