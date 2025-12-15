/Bondi Beach terror attack: Cummins urge people to donate blood as Australia, England pay tribute to victims

Ashes rivals, Australia and England, have come together to pay tribute to the victims of the vicious Bondi Beach terror attack on Sunday evening (Dec 14) that shocked the nation and the world, killing 15 people and injuring over 40. Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, who returns to the side for the third Ashes Test starting Wednesday (Dec 17), has urged people to donate blood. In a joint statement released, both boards have together condemned the horrific attack on the crowd gathered to mark the first night of Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday.

"Everybody at Cricket Australia and the England & Wales Cricket Board is horrified by the tragic events at Bondi Beach yesterday evening. All of our thoughts are with the victims, their friends and families, the Jewish community and the people of Australia at this deeply distressing time. Our condolences go out to all those affected. We stand with you,” CA and ECB in a joint statement.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Cummins posted being devastated by the horror night at the renowned Bondi Beach, adding his heart goes out to all victims and their families and Australia’s Jewish community during this time.

"Absolutely devastated by the horror last night in Bondi. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, the people of Bondi and our Jewish community during this time. If you can, please book an appointment to donate blood,” Cummins wrote on his Instagram.

Security beefs up at Adelaide Oval

In the wake of this horrific incident in Sydney, the South Australian police have beefed up the security at and around the Adelaide Oval – the venue for the third Ashes Test, South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said in a statement.



"There is a major event occurring in South Australia starting on Wednesday with the Ashes Test match at Adelaide Oval," he said on Monday. "As is always the case with any major event, particularly those at Adelaide Oval, there are ongoing risk assessments that occur in the lead-up to these events.



"Given the events that have occurred yesterday in Sydney, there will be additional protocols put in place at Adelaide Oval. This is done only as a precautionary measure, but it is appropriate that we are at a crescent sense of alertness just at the moment, for the time being.



"I want to thank South Australian Police for their already active engagement with Adelaide Oval management in that regard,” he continued.

