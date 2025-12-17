Ashes: Carey, Khawaja shine as Australia recover after poor start on Day 1 of Adelaide Test

Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey was the talk of the town on Wednesday (Dec 17) as the third Ashes Test kicked off at the Adelaide Oval. Carey, who came into bat at six, slammed his latest ton to help the hosts recover after a poor start to their innings. Usman Khawaja was the other batter to headline the day, having slammed 82 on his return to the Starting XI. At Stumps on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test, Australia were 326/8 in 83 overs.

Carey shines on Day 1

The hosts were dealt with bad news even before the match started, as Steve Smith was officially ruled out of the Adelaide contest with illness. This meant Khawaja was brought in despite the southpaw struggling with injury himself. Australia captain Pat Cummins would later win the toss and elect to bat first at the Adelaide Oval.

Travis Head (10) and Jake Weatherald (18) were the opening batters, with Khawaja coming in at fourth. Australia lost two early wickets as both openers were dismissed before the 10th over. Although a small partnership took place between Marnus Labuschagne (19) and Usman Khawaja (82), Australia again lost their way before lunch with two quick wickets. The hosts were 94/4 at one stage before Carey and Co took control.

Carey would be given a good helping hand by Josh Inglis (32), Pat Cummins (13) and later by Mitchell Starc (unbeaten 33). The wicketkeeper-batter scored his third hundred in the process and took the Aussies to 326/8 at the close of play.

For England, Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 29/3, while Brydon Carse (70/2) and Josh Tongue (63/1) were also amongst the wickets. Will Jacks also scalped a couple of wickets for the visitors as they will now target to wrap the Aussie innings as quickly as possible on Day 2.