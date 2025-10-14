/IND vs AUS 2025: Australia make last-minute changes ahead of India ODI opener as 2 key players out of Perth tie

Cricket Australia has made two last-minute changes to their squad for the first ODI against India this Sunday (Oct 19) in Perth. The hosts will be without their premier white-ball spinner, Adam Zampa, and attacking gloveman Josh Inglis for the series opener, roping in spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and keeper-batter Josh Philippe as their replacements. While Zampa will miss the Perth tie to be home with his pregnant wife, Inglis is yet to recover from a calf strain.

Philippe, who has played three ODIs to date, will keep wickets for the first time in One-Dayers. Test specialist Alex Carey, also a batting mainstay in Australia’s One-Day side, will also be absent for the first game to honour Sheffield Shield commitment as part of his Ashes preparation. Inglis shall also remain out of the selection fray for the second game in Adelaide on Thursday (Oct 23) when Carey returns; however, Australia is hopeful of his availability for the final ODI in Sydney on Saturday (Oct 25).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Out of the first game for paternity reasons, Zampa will re-link with the ODI team for the final two matches, as travelling home (northern New South Wales) to be with his wife, from those two cities, is convenient and takes less time. He is also due to feature in the five T20Is that follow, with all those matches being played on the east coast.



Meanwhile, Kuhnemann, the left-arm orthodox spinner, will play his first ODI game in three years and in Australia, since last featuring against Sri Lanka in 2022. Although he has travelled with the squad throughout the winter on six different tours, he played just one game against the West Indies in the second T20I in Jamaica in July.



Besides, all-rounder Cameron Green, a man in form for the hosts, will feature in the first two matches but could miss the final ODI to play a Shield game in Perth on Tuesday (Oct 28). He, however, is unlikely to bowl in all the matches he will feature in against India.

Updated Australia squad for India ODIs –