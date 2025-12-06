/Ashes 2025-26: Australia four wickets away from victory in Gabba

Google Preferred
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 17:03 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 17:03 IST
Story highlights

 Earlier in the day, Australia pushed their first-innings total to 511, thanks to key knocks from Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc. Carey scored a brisk fifty, while Starc held firm to bring up his 12th Test half-century, helping Australia stretch their lead and control the game.

Australia tightened their grip on the second Ashes Test after ending day 3 (Dec 6) in Brisbane with England struggling at 134/6. Earlier in the day, Australia pushed their first-innings total to 511, thanks to key knocks from Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc. Carey scored a brisk fifty, while Starc held firm to bring up his 12th Test half-century, helping Australia stretch their lead and control the game. England began their reply with a steady opening stand of 48, but once the new ball started to grip, everything changed. The innings fell apart as Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and Michael Neser picked up two wickets each, breaking England’s middle order and killing any momentum they tried to build.

More to follow

About the Author

Umang Bafna is a budding sports journalist who lives and breathes sports. With a deep passion for storytelling, Umang brings insightful coverage across cricket, tennis, badminton, ...Read More

