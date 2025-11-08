/Ashes: Josh Hazlewood ready for England challenge despite ageing squad, says 'we've learned a lot'

Australia are set to kick start the defense of the Ashes as they get ready to face England in a five-match Test series starting November 21. Hazlewood, who will be one of the key aspects for the home side, will lead the bowling attack along with Mitchell Starc, while captain Pat Cummins misses out. According to Hazlewood, the team’s experience will be key to success as they look to defend the Ashes yet again.

Hazlewood backs Australia

"I feel in the best shape I've been in a long time," Hazlewood told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. "I think the experience, not just through red-ball cricket but across all formats, adds up. We've been in so many situations over the years that we've learned a lot as individuals and as a group. We just bounce off each other and know each other's games so well, which really helps."

Australia have been the dominant force in the Ashes in the last decade, having not lost the holy grail since 2015. Australia beat England 4-0 in the last Ashes at home, while their last two visits to England have seen them drawn 2-2. Not since the 2010-11 season have Australia lost an Ashes series at home, so the odds will be in favour of the home side going into the current series.

The home side will yet again walk as the favourites to win the Ashes, which starts on Nov 21 in Perth. Hazlewood will be supported by Starc and Scott Boland, while a place for another all-rounder beckons as Cameron Green and Beau Webster will have a shootout for the final place.

Australia squad for first Ashes Test

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.