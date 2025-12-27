/Ashes: England end winless streak on Australian soil, clinch Boxing Day Test on Day 2

England’s wait for a Test win on Australian soil finally came to an end on Saturday (Dec 27) as they beat Australia by four wickets in the fourth Ashes Test. Playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the traditional year-ending fixture, the contest ended England’s 15-year winless streak on Australian soil in red-ball format. The result also means Australia lost its first match in the current World Test Championship (WTC) but still have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.