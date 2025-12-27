Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Ashes: England end winless streak on Australian soil, clinch Boxing Day Test on Day 2

Ashes: England end winless streak on Australian soil, clinch Boxing Day Test on Day 2

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Dec 27, 2025, 11:52 IST | Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 11:52 IST
Ashes: England end winless streak on Australian soil, clinch Boxing Day Test on Day 2

Ashes: England end winless streak on Australian soil, clinch Boxing Day Test on Day 2 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the traditional year-ending fixture, England's four-wicket victory ended their 15-year winless streak on Australian soil in red-ball format.

England’s wait for a Test win on Australian soil finally came to an end on Saturday (Dec 27) as they beat Australia by four wickets in the fourth Ashes Test. Playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the traditional year-ending fixture, the contest ended England’s 15-year winless streak on Australian soil in red-ball format. The result also means Australia lost its first match in the current World Test Championship (WTC) but still have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

More to Follow…

Related Stories

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Share on twitter

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

Trending Topics