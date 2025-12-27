/Watch: Marnus Labuschagne leaves in anger as another DRS call adds to controversy in Ashes

The Boxing Day Test between Australia and England was embroiled in yet another controversy on Saturday (Dec 26) as batter Marnus Labuschagne was given out. Playing in the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the Aussie batter’s controversial dismissal adds more fuel to the fire, with snicko already under the radar. While controversies continued on the field, it was not a good reading for the home supporters as Australia were bowled out for 132 in their second innings and now sit on the brink of a defeat on Day 2.

DRS controversy in Ashes

On the first ball of the 18th over, Labuschagne nicked a ball to the slips, where he was clutched by Joe Root. However, the catch was not clear, meaning it was referred to the third umpire and was reviewed. During the replays, the ball appeared to have touched the ground before getting caught by Root. But much to the frustration of the home fans, Labuschagne was given out by third umpire Ahsan Raza, thus prompting an angry reaction from the batter. On his way to the pavilion, the Australian batter was seen punching the air, clearly frustrated.

Labuschagne’s wicket was just the starting point as Australia quickly went from 61/2 to 88/6, losing wickets in tandem. Like the first innings, another batting horror followed for the Baggy Greens, who were later bowled out for 132 runs. Only three batters got into double figures as Travis Head top-scored with 46, while Steve Smith amassed 24 and Cameron Green scored 19.

For England, Brydon Carse got four wickets, followed by Ben Stokes with three on a perfect bowling day for the visitors. Josh Tongue added two wickets to his five from the first innings, while there was one wicket for Gus Atkinson, who later pulled up his hamstring.