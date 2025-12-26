Ashes 2025-26: Ex-England skipper Alastair Cook says 'unfair contest' after 20 wickets fall on day 1 of Boxing Day Test

Former England skipper Alastair Cook has called out the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch as 20 wickets fell on day 1 (Dec 26) of the Boxing Day Ashes Test between England and Australia. After winning the toss and electing to field first, England bowled Australia out for a paltry 152 in the first innings in just 45.2 overs. The visitors, who are trailing 0-3 in the five-match series, however, could not take advatange given by their bowlers and were bowled out for 110 in reply. Australia were 4/0 in their second innings to end a frenetic day of Test cricket.

Cook criticises MCG pitch after 20-wicket first day

"This is not a great Test wicket. The bowlers didn't have to work that hard for wickets. Could both sides have batted slightly better? Yes, but if you put the ball in the right area, it was going to nip either way. It was a bit of an unfair contest," said the former England skipper while talking to TNT sports.

While Australia did bowl well, England batters, as they have been throughout the series, were reckless with the bat and most of them threw away their wickets.

How the things unfolded in Melbourne

Australia openers Travis Head (12) and Jake Weatherald (10) had added only 27 runs when Gus Atkinson sent back Head. The things went downhill from thereon for Australia as they ended the first session at 72/4. The second session moved even faster and Australia would have been bowled out sooner than they did if not for 54-run partnership for seventh wicket between Cameron Green (17) and Michael Neser who top scored for the hosts with 35. In the end, Josh Tounge took two wickets in two balls to complete his five-for and fold Aussies out for 150-odd.