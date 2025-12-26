Vaibhav Suryavanshi misses Bihar's Vijay Hazare Trophy match to receive India's 'highest civilian honour' - WATCH

India's teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has lit up cricketing world with his explosive batting skills since debut in IPL 2025, has been awarded India's highest civilian honour for children aged from 5-18. Suryavanshi, who is aged 14 years, travelled to New Delhi to receive the award from President of India Draupadi Murmu on Friday (Dec 26). Attending the award ceremony meant Suryavanshi was out of Bihar's Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) match against Manipur. The teenager will also miss rest of the matches to prepare for the upcoming U-19 World Cup next month.
Suryavanshi gets India's highest civilian award for children (aged 5-18)
The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) is an award given childred who have been exemplary in field of Bravery, Art & Culture, Environment, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service, and Sports. Suryavanshi has been sensational in his performance ever since being picked up by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 where he hit the fastest century by an Indian.
Since his IPL stint, Suryavanshi has played eight First Class matches, seven List A games and 18 T20s as well, scoring 207, 322, and 701 runs respectively. He already has three centuries in T20s to go with a hundred in List A cricket as well.
Suryavanshi lit up VHT
In the first VHT match of Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh, Suryvanshi went berserk and scored a 36-ball ton to become the youngest to score a hundred in LIst A cricket. He also reched his 150 off just 59 balls during the innings of 84-ball 190 to break AB de Villiers' record of reaching 150 off 64 balls in all List A cricket. Thanks to Suryvanshi's innings and 40-ball 128 not out by his skipper Sakiul Gani, Bihar posted all-time highest team total of 574/6 in List A cricket.