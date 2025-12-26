Vaibhav Suryavanshi misses Bihar's Vijay Hazare Trophy match to receive India's 'highest civilian honour' - WATCH

India's teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has lit up cricketing world with his explosive batting skills since debut in IPL 2025, has been awarded India's highest civilian honour for children aged from 5-18. Suryavanshi, who is aged 14 years, travelled to New Delhi to receive the award from President of India Draupadi Murmu on Friday (Dec 26). Attending the award ceremony meant Suryavanshi was out of Bihar's Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) match against Manipur. The teenager will also miss rest of the matches to prepare for the upcoming U-19 World Cup next month.

Suryavanshi gets India's highest civilian award for children (aged 5-18)

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) is an award given childred who have been exemplary in field of Bravery, Art & Culture, Environment, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service, and Sports. Suryavanshi has been sensational in his performance ever since being picked up by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 where he hit the fastest century by an Indian.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Check - WATCH: Hardik Pandya ignores abusive fan after refusing selfie request

Since his IPL stint, Suryavanshi has played eight First Class matches, seven List A games and 18 T20s as well, scoring 207, 322, and 701 runs respectively. He already has three centuries in T20s to go with a hundred in List A cricket as well.

Suryavanshi lit up VHT