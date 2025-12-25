/WATCH: Hardik Pandya ignores abusive fan after refusing selfie request

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya showed calm and maturity after an uncomfortable moment with a fan outside a restaurant in New Delhi on Christmas eve. The incident, which was caught on camera and later went viral, earned praise from fans and former players for the way Pandya handled the situation without reacting. The episode took place after Pandya stepped out following a Christmas dinner with his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma.

A group of fans had gathered outside the restaurant, hoping to click pictures with the star cricketer. Pandya patiently stopped for a few selfies before heading towards his car, even as security tried to manage the crowd. Amid the rush, one fan struggled to get close to Pandya for a photograph.

Frustration soon turned into anger, and the fan was heard shouting an abusive remark in Hindi, saying ‘Bhaad mein jao’ (go to hell). Pandya, however, chose not to respond. He did not turn back, argue, or show any visible reaction, and calmly continued walking towards his vehicle.

It was unclear whether Pandya heard the comment or had deliberately decided to ignore it, but his composed response stood out. The video quickly spread on social media, with many praising the Indian cricketer for maintaining his dignity despite provocation. The moment once again highlighted the pressure sportspersons face in public spaces, where attention can turn uncomfortable in seconds.

Pandya makes a strong comeback against South Africa

Away from the incident, Pandya has been making headlines for his performances on the field. He played a major role in India’s recent T20I series win against South Africa, delivering match-winning knocks under pressure. In the opening game, Pandya struck an unbeaten 59 off just 28 balls, rescuing India from a tough situation and setting up a competitive total.