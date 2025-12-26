/Ashes: Bowlers run riot on Boxing Day as Australia take rare first innings lead on Day 1

Bowlers ran riot on Boxing Day as Australia established a rare first innings lead on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test match on Friday (Dec 26). Playing in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), 20 wickets were scalped on the opening day with both Australia and England wrapping their first innings. Interestingly, Australia’s second innings with the bat was opened by pacer Scott Boland, adding another rare theme to the occasion.

Bowlers dominate Boxing Day

In what was a day dominated by bowlers, Australia were put into bat after England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss. The decision proved fruitful as Australia lost early wickets and were 72/4 at lunch break; they lost key batters like Travis Head (12) and Jake Weatherald (10). The home side also lost Usman Khawaja (29), Alex Carey (20) and Cameron Green (17), which came as a huge surprise.

Tongue and Atkinson then continued their dominance with the ball, with the former becoming the first English bowler in 27 years to scalp a five-for at the MCG in Tests. Australia were eventually bowled out for 152 runs with Michael Neser’s 35 being the top score.

England off to poor start

Having bowled out Australia, England batters were in full confidence but were quickly brought down to earth. The visitors lost four wickets in the opening eight overs and were 16/4 at one stage before Harry Brook (41) and Ben Stokes (16) retrieved the situation. However, once the partnership was broken, England quickly collapsed again, meaning they were 91/9 at one stage. Atkinson, who scalped two wickets with the ball, later scored 28 runs to help England reach 110 before they were bowled out. Australia thus earned a lead of 42 runs at the end of England’s first innings.

The home side had to come out to bat again for one over, with Scott Boland, who had picked three wickets with the ball for Australia, opening the batting innings. He survived a couple of close calls before stumps were called. Australia ended Day 1 at 4/0 in the second innings and now lead by 46 runs ahead of a crucial Day 2.