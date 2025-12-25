/AUS vs ENG, 4th Ashes: When and where to watch Australia vs England match live streaming in India?

England will be hoping to get a bit of payback when they face Australia in the Fourth Ashes Test, starting on Friday (Dec 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia, however, has already sealed the series, leading 3-0 after winning the Third Test in Adelaide by 82 runs and keeping the Ashes.

For the fourth Ashes, Australia has made a few changes to its team. Steve Smith returns as captain, while Jhye Richardson comes in, replacing Josh Inglis and Nathan Lyon.

England has also changed its lineup, with Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson coming in for Ollie Pope and Jofra Archer. Australia still needs to decide whether Michael Neser or Brendan Doggett will play as the fourth fast bowler instead of Pat Cummins.

Australia vs England, 4th Ashes- Live streaming details

As the fourth Ashes between Australia and England approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is Australia vs England, 4th Ashes?

The fourth Ashes between Australia and England will be held between Friday (December 26) and Tuesday (December 30), at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match will start at 5:00 am IST.

Where to watch Australia vs England, 4th Ashes live?

The fourth Ashes between Australia and England will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream Australia vs England, 4th Ashes?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the fourth Ashes between Australia and England on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the fourth Ashes between Australia and England will be held at 4:30 am IST.

Australia vs England, 4th Ashes - Lineups

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Jhye Richardson and Brendan Doggett/Michael Neser