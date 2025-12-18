/Meet top 5 Australian bowlers with most Test wickets, Starc is fourth, check where Nathan Lyon stands

From Shane Warne to Nathan Lyon, here's a look at the top five Australian bowlers with most wickets in Tests. This list also includes Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Starc and Dennis Lillee
Shane Warne, perhaps the greatest spinner of all time, tops the list of Australian bowlers with most wickets in Tests. The former Australian player picked up 708 wickets in 145 Test matches at a bowing average of 25.41. His tally includes 37 five-wicket and 48 four-wicket hauls.
Australia's star mystery spinner Nathan Lyon is second on this list with 564 wickets and counting in 141 Test matches. His tally also includes 24 five-wicket hauls and 26 four-wicket hauls.
Former Australian great, Glenn McGrath, is also a part of this elite list. During his era, McGrath played 124 Test matches and picked up 563 wickets at a bowling average of 21.64 and a brilliant economy of 2.49.
Mitchell Starc, known for his deadly Yorkers, is fourth on this list with 420 wickets and counting in 103 Test matches. His tally also includes 18 five-wicket hauls and 20 four-wicket hauls.
Former Australian speedster Dennis Lillee took 355 Test wickets in 70 matches between 1971 and 1984, including 23 five-wicket hauls.