Ashes 2025-26: Ex-Australia pacer Glenn McGrath says MCG pitch has 'too much life in it for Test cricket' after 20-wicket opening day

Former Australia bowler Glenn McGrath has hit out on the pitch of Boxing Day Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) between Australia and England. The opening day of the match, Friday (Dec 26), saw 20 wickets falling thanks to a green-strip with 10mm grass on it. Both the teams were bowled out once with Australia leaving the field 46 runs ahead. While the pitch centrainly had a role to play, the batters from both sides failed to apply themselves as well, especially England who were bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 152.

McGrath rips MCG pitch apart

"This pitch has got far too much grass on it… That pitch has got too much life in it for Test cricket… The Australians bowled well [but] it's hard to apply yourself on a pitch that's doing plenty because if you're looking to defend, one's got your name on it. You've got to find that balance between somehow keeping balls out while still looking to score," the former pacer told BBC.

Engladn are already down 0-3 in the five-Test series and their chances to win at MCG took a dive after their poor first innings performance.

Recap of chaotic first day of Boxing Day Test

Australia openers Travis Head (12) and Jake Weatherald (10) had added only 27 runs when Gus Atkinson sent back Head. The things went downhill from thereon for Australia as they ended the first session at 72/4. The second session moved even faster and Australia would have been bowled out sooner than they did if not for 54-run partnership for seventh wicket between Cameron Green (17) and Michael Neser who top scored for the hosts with 35. In the end, Josh Tounge took two wickets in two balls to complete his five-for and fold Aussies out for 150-odd.