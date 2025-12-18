/Ashes 2025-26: Snicko errors take spotlight as England fight for survival in Adelaide Test

Snicko errors were the talk of the day on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test on Thursday (Dec 18) as England fight for survival at the Adelaide Oval. Playing in the third Test, having already lost the opening two matches of the Ashes, England were reduced to 213/8 at Stumps on Day 2. The visitors trail Australia by 158 runs in the first innings as they steer to yet another defeat in the ongoing Ashes.

Snicko takes centre stage

With a host of decision getting influenced by technological errors, mainly due to snicko, the third Ashes Test has seen Australia on top. Alex Carey’s key decision to be given not out on Day 1 was followed by Jamie Smith’s wrongful dismissal as snicko was the talk of the day. First, Smith was given not out despite the ball carrying to slip fielder Usman Khawaja, where the batter appeared to have touched the ball with his gloves.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Later, Smith was given caught behind despite there being a clear gap between bat and ball in the 46th over.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

On the cricketing side, England lost key wickets of Duckett (29), Zak Crawley (9), Ollie Pope (3), Joe Root (19) and Harry Brook (45) early as they never got going. They were 71/4 at one stage before losing a series of wickets later as they were reduced to 168/8.

At Stumps on Day 2, England were 213/8 with captain Ben Stokes unbeaten on 45 and Jofra Archer smashing an unbeaten 30 off 48 deliveries.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 371 runs with Mitchell Starc completing his fifty. He was dismissed for 54 as he added valuable runs down the order to help the Aussies get closer to a total near 400.