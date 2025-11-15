/Ashes 2025 26: Injury setback rules out Josh Hazelwood from Perth opener; Brendan Doggett likely to debut

Australia have been handed a key injury setback ahead of their Ashes 2025-26 opener against England as Josh Hazlewood was officially ruled out on Saturday (Nov 15). Hazlewood, who was already nursing an injury, has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, while the hosts are without key assets like Sean Abbott and Pat Cummins. As a result of Hazelwood’s injury, Brendan Doggett is likely to be roped in as a replacement in the Playing XI and could make his debut.

Hazlewood out of Perth opener

"Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries," Cricket Australia said in a release.

Hazlewood was initially passed fit to play in the opening Test match of the Ashes, but will have to be on the sidelines now. He was backed by the likes of Steve Smith and Cummins to play a crucial part in the Perth Test, having overcome a muscle strain.

It is also confirmed that neither Hazlewood nor Abbott will travel to Perth with the Australian squad for the first match.

On the other hand, Michael Neser has been approached by the management and will travel to Perth for the opening Test, which starts on Friday (Nov 21). However, it is anticipated that Brendan Doggett will be in the starting line-up and in for a debut. Doggett has elevated himself above the rest of the Sheffield Shield bowlers with his fast outswingers in recent times, taking 46 wickets at 21.47 in his last 11 matches.

Despite the key misses, Australia will have the services of Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland as the bouncy pitches in Western Australia will be of great help for the hosts.

Australia squad: (First Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster