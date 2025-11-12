/5 Biggest win margins in Ashes history (by runs only)

Here is a look at five biggest win margins in Ashes history by runs only as England and Australia square off in the latest series starting from November 21. The biggest win in the history of the Ashes came in 1928 as England beat Australia.
England’s 675-run victory over Australia at Brisbane in November 1928 remains the biggest win by runs in Ashes history. The match was part of the 1928–29 series and showcased England’s utter dominance. Led by captain Percy Chapman, England posted a mammoth 521 in the first innings, with Jack Hobbs and Herbert Sutcliffe laying a strong foundation.
Australia’s 562-run triumph over England at The Oval in August 1934 ranks among the most dominant victories in Ashes history. It was the final Test of the 1934 series, and Australia, led by captain Bill Woodfull, sealed the series in style. The innings was highlighted by a magnificent double century from Bill Ponsford (266) and another majestic 244 from Don Bradman, as Australia piled up a massive 701 in the first innings.
Australia’s 409-run victory over England at Lord’s in June 1948 was a defining moment in Ashes history, coming during the legendary “Invincibles” tour led by Don Bradman. Batting first, Australia posted a commanding total of 458, with solid contributions across the order.
Australia’s 405-run demolition of England at Lord’s in July 2015 stands as one of their most commanding victories in modern Ashes history. After losing the opening Test of the 2015 series, Australia bounced back in emphatic style under Michael Clarke’s captaincy. Batting first, they piled up a mammoth 566/8 declared, with Steve Smith scoring a career-best 215 and Chris Rogers contributing a fluent 173.
Australia’s 384-run victory over England at Brisbane in November 2002 marked a ruthless start to the 2002–03 Ashes series. Under the captaincy of Steve Waugh, Australia asserted their dominance right from the opening Test. Batting first, the hosts piled up an imposing total of 492, with Ricky Ponting’s fluent 123 and contributions from Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden setting the tone.