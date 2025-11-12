LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 Biggest win margins in Ashes history (by runs only)

5 Biggest win margins in Ashes history (by runs only)

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Nov 12, 2025, 18:33 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 18:33 IST

Here is a look at five biggest win margins in Ashes history by runs only as England and Australia square off in the latest series starting from November 21. The biggest win in the history of the Ashes came in 1928 as England beat Australia. 

1. England beat Australia by 675 runs - 30 Nov 1928
1 / 5
(Photograph: Espn)

1. England beat Australia by 675 runs - 30 Nov 1928

England’s 675-run victory over Australia at Brisbane in November 1928 remains the biggest win by runs in Ashes history. The match was part of the 1928–29 series and showcased England’s utter dominance. Led by captain Percy Chapman, England posted a mammoth 521 in the first innings, with Jack Hobbs and Herbert Sutcliffe laying a strong foundation.

2. Australia beat England by 562 runs - 18 Aug 1934
2 / 5
(Photograph: Espn)

2. Australia beat England by 562 runs - 18 Aug 1934

Australia’s 562-run triumph over England at The Oval in August 1934 ranks among the most dominant victories in Ashes history. It was the final Test of the 1934 series, and Australia, led by captain Bill Woodfull, sealed the series in style. The innings was highlighted by a magnificent double century from Bill Ponsford (266) and another majestic 244 from Don Bradman, as Australia piled up a massive 701 in the first innings.

3. Australia beat England by 409 runs - 24 Jun 1948
3 / 5
(Photograph: Espn)

3. Australia beat England by 409 runs - 24 Jun 1948

Australia’s 409-run victory over England at Lord’s in June 1948 was a defining moment in Ashes history, coming during the legendary “Invincibles” tour led by Don Bradman. Batting first, Australia posted a commanding total of 458, with solid contributions across the order.

4. Australia beat England by 405 runs - 16 Jul 2015
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Australia beat England by 405 runs - 16 Jul 2015

Australia’s 405-run demolition of England at Lord’s in July 2015 stands as one of their most commanding victories in modern Ashes history. After losing the opening Test of the 2015 series, Australia bounced back in emphatic style under Michael Clarke’s captaincy. Batting first, they piled up a mammoth 566/8 declared, with Steve Smith scoring a career-best 215 and Chris Rogers contributing a fluent 173.

5. Australia beat England by 384 runs - 7 Nov 2002
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Australia beat England by 384 runs - 7 Nov 2002

Australia’s 384-run victory over England at Brisbane in November 2002 marked a ruthless start to the 2002–03 Ashes series. Under the captaincy of Steve Waugh, Australia asserted their dominance right from the opening Test. Batting first, the hosts piled up an imposing total of 492, with Ricky Ponting’s fluent 123 and contributions from Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden setting the tone.

Trending Photo

5 bowlers to fastest 100 ODI wickets: No Indian makes the cut
5

5 bowlers to fastest 100 ODI wickets: No Indian makes the cut

Tere Ishq Mein to The Family Man 3: Hindi films and series set to premiere at IFFI 2025
8

Tere Ishq Mein to The Family Man 3: Hindi films and series set to premiere at IFFI 2025

Top 5 nail-biting low-scoring Tests played at Eden Gardens
5

Top 5 nail-biting low-scoring Tests played at Eden Gardens

THIS Country has world’s costliest visa — It's not US or European nations, guess who?
6

THIS Country has world’s costliest visa — It's not US or European nations, guess who?

5 Biggest win margins in Ashes history (by runs only)
5

5 Biggest win margins in Ashes history (by runs only)