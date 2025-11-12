/5 Biggest win margins in Ashes history (by runs only)

Australia’s 562-run triumph over England at The Oval in August 1934 ranks among the most dominant victories in Ashes history. It was the final Test of the 1934 series, and Australia, led by captain Bill Woodfull, sealed the series in style. The innings was highlighted by a magnificent double century from Bill Ponsford (266) and another majestic 244 from Don Bradman, as Australia piled up a massive 701 in the first innings.