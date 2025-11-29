/Ashes 2025-26: Mark Wood set to miss pink-ball Test in Gabba, Josh Tongue likely to feature - Report

England pacer Mark Wood is likely to sit out of the second Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 as he continues to recover from a long-term issue. As revealed by media reports on Saturday (Nov 29), Wood will miss the pink-ball Test in Gabba, which starts on Thursday, while Josh Tongue could be a like-for-like replacement. England are currently trailing 0-1 in the ongoing Ashes against Australia, having lost by eight wickets in Perth.

Mark Wood to miss out Brisbane Test?

Wood recently returned to the Test set-up, having missed the majority of the year due to a knee issue, on which he also had surgery. The pacer, who was part of the all-pace attack in Perth, had surgery in March that addressed medial ligament damage. His last Test match before the return was against Sri Lanka in August 2024. While he is still not 100 per cent, the medical team is closely monitoring his situation and doesn’t want to take any risk.

The medical team’s first priority is to keep Wood free of injuries for the rest of the Ashes. He will turn 36 in January, meaning Wood has already passed his peak and will need close match-to-match monitoring in order to stay fit.

Speaking to Fox Cricket during the opening Test in Perth, Wood conceded he would "definitely not play five".

Wood was England's best bowler on show on the 2021-22 tour (17 wickets at 26.64) and he took nine wickets in final Test at Hobart - England's last pink-ball match in Australia. Nevertheless, he will be parked this week, with Josh Tongue likeliest to take his spot.

The second Ashes Test will start on Thursday (Dec 4) with England trailing 0-1 and as they try to win their first match Down Under since 2010-11.