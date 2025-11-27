/Ashes 2025-26: ICC rates Perth pitch as 'very good' despite Test getting over inside two days

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has deemed the Perth pitch of first Ashes Test between England and Australia as "very good" despite the match getting over inside two days. The match saw 19 wickets falling on day 1 and 12 on day 2 as Australia marched to a sensational 8-wicket victory thanks to a Travis Head special. The rating was decided by match referee Ranjan Madugalle who deemed that the Perth surface had "good carry, limited seam movement, and consistent bounce early in the match, allowing for a balanced contest between batters and bowlers."

Debate over pitch rating

The Perth Test was played around the same days as India vs South Africa first Test in Kolkata which also got over inside two days. There's, however, no rating issued so far for the Eden Gardens pitch which assisted the spinners from the very first session and saw India bowled out for 93 in chase of 124, thus losing the match by 30 runs.

In Perth, the pitch had carry and bounce but poor shot selection also aided in both England and Australia being bowled out for below 200-run score in the first innings. In the second innings, England collapsed again before Head smashed a mind-blowing 123 to help the hosts win the Test.

Perth Test records

The first of five Ashes Tests was the shortest in terms of balls bowled since 1888 with only 847 deliveries required to finish the contest. The aggressive batting style by both England and Australia, especially in the second innings, also abetted less balls being bowled.