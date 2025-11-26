WTC Standings 2025-27: India slip below Pakistan after series loss vs South Africa

India's latest series clean sweep at home not only raised questions on their ability to play spinner but also put a dent in their plans for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. India, after the latest loss, currently sit at fifth spot on the WTC standings with 52 points or 48.18 per cent of a maximum of 108 points. The two-time WTC finalists are currently below arch-rivals Pakistan who are currently fourth on the WTC standings.

India's WTC standings take a hit after SA series loss

India have played nine Test matches in the current WTC cycle - five against England in England and two each against West Indies and South Arica at home. In those nine matches, India have managed to win two against England and two against West Indies while losing four matches - two in England and two at home against West Indies. They also drew one Test against England.

With each match offering 12 points for win, India gained 48 points while the draw match got them four points as well - taking heir total of 52 from the maximum available 108 points. Pakistan, on the other hand, have played just two matches in the current cycle - both against South Africa at home - and have a 1-1 win-loss record - taking their point percentage to 50.

Latest WTC standings

Australia currently are at the top of the WTC standings with 100 per cent record from four matches played. South Africa, defending WTC winners, are second with three wins and one loss from four matches and a point percentage of 75. Sri Lanka are third with one win and one draw from two matches played and point percentage of 66.67