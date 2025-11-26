/India head coach Gambhir says 'BCCI to decide my future' after another home Test series loss

Under Gambhir, India have beaten only Bangladesh and West Indies, both at home, while losing to New Zealand (home), South Africa (home), Australia (away), and drawing against England (away).
Gautam Gambhir says that any decision on his future as India head coach lies with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The coach made the comments after India's shocking 408-run loss in second Test against South Africa on Wednesday (Nov 25). With the win, South Africa also completed the 2-0 series whitewash of India - second such instance for Gambhir's team after losing 0-3 to New Zealand last year, also at home. Gambhir's tactics, record, and selections calls have been under scrutiny for some time but he has refused to quit.
"It is up to the BCCI to decide my future," Gambhir said while speaking to media after the loss against South Africa in Guwahati. "But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for Champions Trophy," he added.
There are some tough questions to answer for India in red-ball cricket which now goes on a hold for nearly 9-10 months before the next series starts.
After asking for a spin-friendly pitch in Kolkata and losing by 30 runs, India opted for more traditional pitch at their newest Test venue in Guwahati. The result, however, did not change as India batters again failed to get going, this time without demons on the pitch. India's 201 in the first innings of the second Test was their highest team total in the series - showcasing inability of the batters to play in home conditions. Since New Zealand came to India last year, India now have lost five of seven home Tests with two wins coming against a weakened West Indies before the SA series.