/India head coach Gambhir says 'BCCI to decide my future' after another home Test series loss

Gautam Gambhir says that any decision on his future as India head coach lies with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The coach made the comments after India's shocking 408-run loss in second Test against South Africa on Wednesday (Nov 25). With the win, South Africa also completed the 2-0 series whitewash of India - second such instance for Gambhir's team after losing 0-3 to New Zealand last year, also at home. Gambhir's tactics, record, and selections calls have been under scrutiny for some time but he has refused to quit.

Gambhir puts onus of job's future on BCCI

"It is up to the BCCI to decide my future," Gambhir said while speaking to media after the loss against South Africa in Guwahati. "But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for Champions Trophy," he added.

Under Gambhir, India have beaten only Bangladesh and West Indies, both at home, while losing to New Zealand (home), South Africa (home), Australia (away), and drawing against England (away).

There are some tough questions to answer for India in red-ball cricket which now goes on a hold for nearly 9-10 months before the next series starts.

Who to blame - pitch or players?