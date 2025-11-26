/Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant says India's biggest Test loss is 'little disappointing'

India succumbed to their biggest Test defeat by runs in second Test against South Africa and stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant called it 'little disappointing.' Chasing 549, India were bowled out for 140 in the second innings of Guwahati Test and lost the match by 408 runs. South Africa, defending World Test Championship (WTC) winners, completed 2-0 series sweep in India with the win in second Test. Pant acknowledged that the batters failed to capitalize as crucial moments in the game and they'd have to put extra efforts going forward.

Pant says India's loss 'little disappointing'

"It's little disappointing," Pant said after India's first 400-plus-run loss in Test cricket. "As a team we need to get better. Credit to the opposition for playing better than us. They dominated the series but at the time you can't take cricket for granted. We're playing at home and sometimes we were up in the game but we didn't capitalise on them and we have to learn and get better. Whether you're playing at home or away cricket demands that determination and the extra effort. As a batting unit you need to capitalise on certain moments. As a team we didn't do that."

Indian batters exposed at home