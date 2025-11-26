/Rohit Sharma named tournament ambassador for T20 World Cup 2026

Former India T20I captain Rohit Sharma, under who India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, has been named the ambassador of upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. The announcement came as the ICC released full schedule of the biennial tournament on Tuesday (Nov 25). India, which is co-hosting the tournament along with Sri Lanka, will enter as the defending champions under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit wished the players for the tournament and hoped that they will 'take away a lot of memories.'

Rohit named brand ambassador of 2026 T20 World Cup

Rohit is one of the few players to win the tournament twice. His first win came during the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup which also marked his debut in the international cricket. His career came full circle in 2024 as he finished the T20 chapter with a world cup win as well.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking o being named the ambassador, Rohit said: "I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India’s hospitality while taking back a lot of memories."

The 20-team tournament will be played from February 7 to March 8 next year.

India vs Pakistan on Feb 15

India have been placed in Group A along with archrivals Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands, and the USA. The Suryakumar-led team starts their campaign on Feb 7 against the USA on opening day and face Namibia on Feb 12. The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for Feb 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka before they finish the group stage matches with the contest against Netherlands on Feb 18.