From England's Daddy to Travball: Here's how Australian media turned up the heat on Stokes’ men

England’s cricketers have slowly started regrouping after their overwhelming defeat in Perth, where they were left stunned by Travis Head and Australia. Several players, including Joe Root, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope, were spotted unwinding on the golf course on Monday, trying to escape the barrage of harsh media criticism that followed their two-day loss. While England's players attempt to recover, Australian media have been relentless in their critiques, especially targeting the team’s collapse. Head, meanwhile, has been showered with praise, with some outlets even dubbing him ‘England’s Daddy’ for his match-winning performance.

A few Australian journalists have gone as far as declaring the death of ‘Bazball,’ Brendan McCullum’s aggressive cricket style, suggesting the defeat may have marked the end of this approach. Will Swanton of The Australian humorously referenced an old obituary from 1882, written when England’s cricket team was defeated by Australia, comparing the two losses. His tongue-in-cheek “obituary” read: “In affectionate remembrance of Bazball, which died at the Perth Stadium on 22nd November, 2025. Deeply mourned by a large circle of sorrowing friends, especially those who had tickets for day three. RIP. N.B. – The ashes will be sent to Heathrow.”

Swanton questioned what lies ahead for England’s strategy, particularly after Head’s fiery century, which saw him score the second-fastest Test century by an Australian in an Ashes series. His knock of 16 fours and four sixes left England with little hope of stopping Australia’s victory march. The Australian media were quick to pile on, with The West Australian dubbing Head’s performance “Travball” and calling out England's poor batting display with harsh headlines like "Pommelled." One report even mocked England’s collapse, comparing their batters to “deckchairs” that folded under pressure. Across the Tasman, other writers like Daniel Brettig of The Sydney Morning Herald compared England’s cricket to the TV series Slow Horses, calling their performances entertaining but not quite enough to win an Ashes series in Australia. Brettig emphasized that England’s batting needed more consistency if they were to stand a chance.

Despite the criticism, some in Australia are calling for Head to take up the opening spot ahead of Usman Khawaja, who has struggled with the bat recently. Meanwhile, England faces further questions about their preparation for the next Test, with their decision not to field players in a pink-ball match against the Prime Minister’s XI causing some controversy. Many feel this is an opportunity missed to acclimatize to the day-night conditions at The Gabba, where England has struggled historically.