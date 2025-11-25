/IND vs SA, 2nd Test: 'If we get the ball in the right areas, there's...', says Stubbs as Proteas eye clean sweep

South Africa's rising star, Tristan Stubbs, played an important role in his team's dominant position during the ongoing second Test against India at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, contributing a well-constructed 94. Though he fell just shy of his first Test century, Stubbs said he felt only slightly disappointed, but took comfort in the team's commanding lead.

With South Africa in control, many expected an early declaration, but the team opted to extend the innings, pushing the lead beyond 500 runs, allowing Stubbs a chance to reach the century. He came close but was dismissed for 94, prompting captain Temba Bavuma to declare at 260/5, setting India a near-impossible target of 549 runs.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When asked about his near-century, Stubbs said, “A little disappointed, but with India already two down, we’re happy with where we are.” He went on to explain that the declaration was timed based on available playing time, rather than overs remaining. “It wasn’t about the overs, it was about timing. We had 40 minutes after lunch, and I gave it a go. But once Jadeja came on, I knew that was my last chance,” he was quoted as saying.

Stubbs also shared his thoughts on the sweep shot that led to his dismissal. With the pitch offering turn and variable bounce, he believed it was a necessary risk. "In these conditions, defense alone wasn’t enough, you had to play your shots to get off strike. The pitch had plenty of turn, so playing that shot was the best option. There's some nice footholes there. Harmy (Simon Harmer) showed it — getting KL out. If we get the ball in the right areas, there's enough in this wicket," he said.