/Ashes 2025-26: Could Nathan Lyon be left out of Brisbane Test? THIS two-time ODI World Cup winner Australian thinks so

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody has sparked controversy by suggesting Nathan Lyon could be dropped for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, starting December 4. Lyon, who is just one wicket away from matching Glenn McGrath’s record of 563 Test wickets, has been under scrutiny. Moody, speaking on Wide World of Sports, believes that conditions in Brisbane will suit an all-pace attack over a specialist spinner.

Moody's view comes in light of the Gabba pitch, which is expected to favour fast bowlers. Despite Lyon’s iconic status, Moody pointed out that the shift to day-night Test cricket makes it harder for spinners to play a significant role. He also noted that England’s aggressive batting style, often resulting in short innings, doesn’t give spinners like Lyon a chance to settle into the game.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I never thought I'd say this, but I would leave Lyon out,” Moody admitted. “It’s a tough decision, especially in Australia, but the Gabba conditions and England’s quick-scoring batsmen make it hard for a spinner to have an impact.” Moody proposed that Beau Webster could replace Lyon in the lineup, providing an extra batter to strengthen the team’s middle order. This would also give Australia more flexibility, particularly with the prospect of facing England’s unpredictable batting. In the first Ashes Test, Australia’s fast bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc, ran riot as England crumbled.

Despite a 40-run first-innings deficit, Starc’s 10-wicket haul triggered a dramatic collapse of six wickets for 39 runs, leaving England in disarray. Travis Head’s blistering century then sealed a dominant win for Australia in just two days.