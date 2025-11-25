/IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India stare at series defeat after being set up 549-run target in Guwahati

India are staring at second clean sweep in a home Test series in little more than an year after being left with eight wickets for the final day of the second Test against South Africa in chase of 549. After South Africa declared their innings at 260/5, they took out both Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as India finished day 4 (Nov 25) at 27/2, needing another 522 runs to win the match and level the series. Sai Sudharsan (2) was at the crease alongwith nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (4).

With nearly an hour left to play before the stumps, India openers Rahul and Jaiswal started cautiously before Marco Jansen, who took 6/48 in the first innings, sent back Jaiswal. Protea off-spinner Simon Harmer then produced a special delivery to clean bowled Rahul as India lost both the openers in space of four runs and 19 balls. Kuldeep, who played 134 balls for his 19 runs in the first innings, was promoted up the order in order to protect the batters for final day. The spinner did not disappoint and played 22 plays for his unbeaten four runs at the close of play along with Sudharsan who had also played 25 balls so far. India would have to put up a clinical performance on day 5 even for a draw let alone a win in the Test.

South Africa batters flatten India again

South Africa batters again showed temperament and technique required to bat in Indian pitches unlike the Indian counterparts in the ongoing series. India had to wait for 59 runs before the Ravindra Jadeja took the first wicket. South Africa did lose two more wickets quickly after that and ended the first session at 107/3 with lead nearing 400. A 101-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi (49) followed by 82-run stand between Stubbs (94) and Wiaan Mulder (35 not out) took South Africa to 260/5 in their second innings before declaration.