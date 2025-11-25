/IND vs SA: Ashwin left dejected by India's 'body language' in Guwahati Test

Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin was left disappointed by the Rishabh Pant led team's body language in the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. India were in deep end of the Test by the end of day 3 with South Africa 300-plus runs ahead of the hosts in the second innings. Ashwin, India's second highest wicket-taker in the Test cricket behind Anil Kumble, hoped for a comeback in the second innings by India but was not impressed by what he saw early on day 4 (Nov 25) of the Test

Ashwin heartbroken by India's body language on day 4

After South Africa piled on 489 runs in the first innings, the visitors started with the same intent in the second batting as well. India had to wait for 59 runs before the Ravindra Jadeja took the first wicket. South Africa did lose two more wickets quickly after that and ended the first session at 107/3 with lead nearing 400. A 101-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi (49) followed by 82-run stand between Stubbs (94) and Wiaan Mulder (35 not out) took South Africa to 260/5 in their second innings before declaration.

India set up 549-run target to level series

South Africa's first innings lead of 288 runs after India were bowled out for 201 in response to visitors' 489 meant that the home team was set a mammoth target of 549 to win the Test and level the series. India are trailing 0-1 in the two-Test series after losing the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs. Given by the recent form of Indian batting, especially at home, a win looks next to impossible with a draw being a best option available to the home team that too if their batting clicks.

