/IND vs SA: Former pacer Dodda Ganesha call current Indian team most 'confused ever' for THIS reason

Former India pacer Dodda Ganesha has hit out the inexplicable demotion of Washington Sundar in the batting order in ongoing second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. Sundar had batted at number three in the previous Test in Kolkata and was India's highest run scorer in the match. In the Guwahati Tests, however, Sundar was demoted to number eight and Ganesh did not agree with the decision at all. The former pacer called out the current Indian team, which is already drawing criticism from all quarters for multiple decisions, 'most confused ever.'
In Kolkata Test, Sundar was promoted to number three after Sai Sudharsan was left out for an all-rounder. Washington responded well to the promotion, scoring 29 off 82 balls in the first innings of India and backed it with 92-ball 31 in the second innings. In Guwahati, Sundar batted at number eight but still emerged as India's highest run scorer in the first innings with 92-ball 48 as the team was bowled out for 201, conceding a lead of 288 runs. Overall, Sundar has scored 108 runs off 266 balls - both are the most for India in the ongoing series.
Kuldeep's 134-ball stay at the crease in India's first innings of second Test showed that it wasn't the pitch but the application by the batters which mattered. Kuldeep is only the second Indian player behind KL Rahul's 119-ball stay in Kolkata to play more than 100 balls in an innings in the ongoing series. Overall, Kuldeep has played 155 balls in the series - the third most behind Washington Sundar (266) and KL Rahul (188). The poor performance has left India on verge losing second home Test series against a top side after losing 0-3 to New Zealand last year which costed them a potential place in the WTC Final.