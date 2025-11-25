/Ashes 2025-26: Wood concedes Perth loss 'going to hurt and it should' but hope of England throwing some punches back

England pacer Mark Wood conceded that the loss in first Ashes Test in Perth is 'going to hurt and it should' after Australia won the five-Test series opener inside two days. England were on top of Australia despite scoring just 172 runs in the first innings but a whirlwind ton by Travis Head in the second innings of Australia knocked them out. The second Test in Brisbane, a day-night match, is still more than a week away and Wood is hopeful of England throwing some punches back.

Wood concedes Perth loss 'going to hurt'

Reflecting on the loss on a podcast with former England pacer Stuart Broad, Wood said: "There has to be reflection of what went on, understand the disappointment but also know we did some good things in this game."

"Can we take them into the other four games? This is not one, it's one of five. We've been hit pretty hard in round one, but we've got other rounds to try and throw some back," the pacer remained hopeful. "It's going to hurt and it should hurt for a few days, the players feel that as well."

England opt out of pink-ball practice