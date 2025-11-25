India vs Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo in T20 World Cup 2026

India and Pakistan will face off each other on February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka in the next year's T20 World Cup. The contest will mark the first time two archrivals will play against each other since high-octane matches at the Asia Cup 2025. The complete schedule of the tournament is expected to be released on Tuesday (Nov 25) by the ICC as reported by the ESPNCricinfo. India will be entering the tournament, co-hosted by them and Sri Lanka, as defending champions after winning the last edition in 2024 in USA and West Indies.

T20 World Cup 2026 India schedule

The 20-team tournament will be played in same format as last edition where five teams each will be kept in four groups. India are reported by ESPNCricinfo to be placed in the same group as Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia, and the USA. India start their campaign on February 7 against USA in Mumbai before taking on Namibia in Delhi on February 12. After facing Pakistan, they play their last group stage match on February 18 against the USA in Ahmedabad. Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka under the new arrangement following Champions Trophy 2025 according to which India and Pak will not travel to each other's country for any matches.

T20 World Cup 2026 teams and format

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States of America, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman, and UAE are the rest 18 teams apart from hosts India and Sri Lanka.

After the group stage, where each team plays once against rest of the teams in their group, top two teams from each of four groups will proceed to Super Eight. The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each and play one match against every other team of the group.